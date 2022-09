Corporate Deal

Stora Enso has agreed to acquire corrugated packaging producer De Jong Packaging Group for approximately 1 million euros ($ 1 million). Helsinki-based Stora Enso is advised by Allen & Overy. Counsel information for De Jong Packaging, which is based in De Lier, The Netherlands, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 09, 2022, 10:22 AM