Corporate Deal

RedBird IMI, a strategic fusion of RedBird Capital Partners and Abu Dhabi-based International Media Investments, have placed a significant investment in Media Res Studio, the television studio behind series such as 'The Morning Show' and 'Pachinko.' Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based RedBird Capital Partners was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Richard Birns, Daniel Alterbaum and Steve Tsoneff. Counsel information for Media Res, which is based in Los Angeles, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 05, 2024, 10:55 AM

