Corporate Deal

Hildene Capital Management, together with its affiliates and clients, and life insurance company SILAC Insurance Co. have announced a long-term strategic alliance. The alliance was approved by applicable regulators and closed in late Dec. 2022. Stamford, Connecticut-based Hildene Capital was advised by Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel. SILAC, which is based in Salt Lake City, was represented by a Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo team.

Health & Life Insurance

January 10, 2023, 9:02 AM