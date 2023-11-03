Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett represented MediaRadar, a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners and Endicott Capital, in connection with the acquisition of Vivvix, the advertising intelligence unit of the Kantar Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Simpson Thacher team included Elizabeth Cooper, Keegan Lopez, Felicity Bell, Robert Hausen, Julia Tory, Wang Chen and Roey Vardi. Kantar was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

November 03, 2023, 2:17 PM

