Corporate Deal

Assured Guaranty Ltd., a municipal bond insurance and financial guarantees provider, was counseled by Mayer Brown and Conyers Dill & Pearman in a debt offering valued at $350 million. Willkie Farr & Gallagher represented underwriters BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs Group. The notes come due 2028.

Banking & Financial Services

August 17, 2023, 9:36 AM

nature of claim: /