Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised Oaktree Capital Management on its acquisition of Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s legacy financial guarantee insurance businesses, Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac UK, for $420 million. The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Rajab Abbassi, Hamed Meshki and Kimberly Meng Han. Ambac was represented by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Kristen Matthews and Nicholas Potter.

Banking & Financial Services

June 06, 2024, 6:18 PM

