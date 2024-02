Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has guided funds managed by DIF Capital Partners, Northleaf Capital Partners and HICL Infrastructure in connection with the sale of Denver's Northwest Parkway to VINCI Highways. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Michael Brueck, Allan Kirk, Michael Cline and Cory Baird. Counsel information for VINCI was not immediately available.

February 29, 2024, 10:46 AM

