Corporate Deal

Bain Capital has placed a $250 million minority investment in professional services company Sikich. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Hunton Andrews Kurth. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partner Adam Clifford, Thomas Dobleman and Tommy Felix. Sikich, which is based in Chicago, was represented by Holland & Knight and Vedder Price.

Investment Firms

May 10, 2024, 9:57 AM

nature of claim: /