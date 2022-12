Corporate Deal

Pennzoil-Quaker State Co. d/b/a SOPUS Products, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell USA Inc., has agreed to acquire TFH Reliability Group, the parent company of Allied Reliability Inc., an asset performance management provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Allied Reliability is represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Rosalind Fahey Kruse and Ryan Giggs. Counsel information for SOPUS Products was not immediately available.