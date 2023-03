Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Excolere Equity Partners announced that it has acquired EPS School Specialty, the literacy division of School Specialty LLC. Los Angeles-based Excolere Equity was advised by a DLA Piper team co-led by partners Gerry Williams, Forrest Neal and Tonya Gauff. Counsel information for School Specialty was not immediately available.

Education

March 06, 2023, 7:54 AM