Kirkland & Ellis advised RedSail Technologies, a provider of pharmacy technology and solutions, in a strategic growth investment from Leonard Green & Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. RedSail’s parent company, Francisco Partners, will also reinvest in its subsidiary alongside management. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Michele Cumpston and Sean Kramer. Leonard Green & Partners was advised by Latham & Watkins.

June 14, 2024, 12:20 PM

