Corporate Deal

Beacon Rail Metro Finance BV has agreed to acquire locomotive leasing business Mitsui Rail Capital Europe in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction, announced Aug. 7, is expected to close before the end of March 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Luxembourg-based Beacon Rail was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Sara Pickersgill, Toby Parkinson and Annette Baillie. Counsel information for Mitsui Rail, which is based in Amsterdam, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

August 09, 2023, 10:37 AM

