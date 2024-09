Corporate Deal

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd has acquired smart bikes manufacturer Stages Cycling from Foundation Fitness and its affiliates through a Section 363 bankruptcy auction. Taichung, Taiwan-based Giant Manufacturing was advised by a Jones Day team led by partners John Lin and Thomas Wearsch. Counsel information for Stages Cycling, which is based in Boulder, Colorado, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 25, 2024, 12:13 PM