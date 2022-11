Corporate Deal

Neste Oyj has agreed to acquire the used cooking oil collection and aggregation business and related assets in the United States from Crimson Renewable Energy Holdings. Financial terms were not disclosed. Crimson Renewable was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Ryan Maierson and Tana Ryan. Counsel information Neste, which is based Espoo, Finland, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

November 18, 2022, 8:17 AM