Sky Island Capital has made a majority investment in cheese manufacturer Kaufhold's Kurds Inc. in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sky Island was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Lisa Lathrop. Counsel information for Kaufhold's, which is based in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, was not immediately available.

April 10, 2023, 1:29 PM

