Corporate Deal

Enbridge (Canada) has entered into three separate definitive agreements with Dominion Energy to acquire the East Ohio Gas Company, Questar Gas Company and Public Service Company of North Carolina Inc. (U.S.) for an aggregate purchase price of $14 billion, composed of $9.4 billion of cash consideration and $4.6 billion of assumed debt. The transaction, announced Sept. 5, is expected to close in 2024. Enbridge was advised by McCarthy Tetrault and a Sullivan & Cromwell team led by partners George J. Sampas and Audra D. Cohen. Counsel information for Dominion Energy was not immediately available.

Energy

September 06, 2023, 2:11 PM

nature of claim: /