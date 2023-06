Corporate Deal

F1 Arcade has secured 30 million pounds ($37.7 million) from investors including Formula 1, Imbiba and Liberty Media. The investor group was represented by a O'Melveny & Myers team led by partner Eric Zabinski. Counsel information wasn't immediately available for F1 Arcade.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 16, 2023, 4:42 PM

nature of claim: /