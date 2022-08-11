Corporate Deal

Captura Biopharma LLC, a biotechnology company focused on developing oral compounds to treat heavy metal poisoning, is going public via SPAC merger with OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. As a result of the merger, Captura Biopharma Holdings Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $224.3 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 10, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Little Rock, Arkansas-based Captura Biopharma is advised by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole. OceanTech Acquisitions, which is based in New York, is represented by a Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 11, 2022, 9:47 AM