Novatae Risk Group announced that it has acquired insurance broker Bretton Woods International in a deal guided by Locke Lord and Temple Bright LLP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Novatae was advised by a Locke Lord team including partners Nick Elwell-Sutton, Kirsty Harrower, Ben Henry, Nicholas Jennings and Alan Levin. Bretton Woods, which is based in London, was represented by a Temple Bright team.

March 15, 2024, 12:48 PM

