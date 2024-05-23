Corporate Deal

Conduit Power LLC and Riley Exploration Permian Inc. announced that they entered into definitive agreements to expand the scope of their joint venture, RPC Power LLC, to build new power generation and storage assets for the sale of energy and ancillary services to ERCOT, the Texas power grid operator. Houston-based Conduit Power was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Jessica Adkins, Robert Stephens and Tommer Yoked. Riley Exploration, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners RJ Malenfant, Shubi Arora and Patrick Moneypenny.

Energy

