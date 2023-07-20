Corporate Deal

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited registered with the SEC on July 13 to raise approximately 538 million Hong Kong dollars ($69 million) in an initial public offering. The Kunshan, China-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, was advised by King & Wood Mallesons; Han Kun Law Offices; ELLALAN; and LCS & Partners. The underwriters, led by CMBC International Capital Limited, were represented by Jones Day; Dentons; Chiu & Partners; and Jingtian & Gongcheng Law Firm.

July 20, 2023, 5:56 PM

