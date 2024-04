Corporate Deal

Secur-Serv, a division of Transom Capital Group-backed Scantron Corp., announced that it has completed its acquisition of information technology services provider Btech. Financial terms were not disclosed. Eagan, Minnesota-based Scantron was advised by Barnes & Thornburg partner Anthony Arnold. Counsel information for Btech was not immediately available.

