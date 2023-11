Corporate Deal

An affiliate of Bain Capital Private Equity has agreed to acquire consulting services provider Guidehouse for $5.3 billion. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Christopher Thomas and Matt Whited. Guidehouse, which is based in McLean, Virginia, was represented by a Milbank and Covington & Burling team. The Covington & Burling team was led by partner Scott A. Freling.

November 06, 2023, 12:08 PM

