Sonic Healthcare Ltd. announced that it has acquired Diagnosticum, a clinical and anatomical pathology laboratory group, for 190 million euros ($208 million). The transaction, announced April 3, is expected to close before the end of 2023. Sydney-based Sonic Healthcare was advised by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partner Kai-Steffen Scholz. Counsel information for Diagnosticum, which is based in Neukirchen, Germany, was not immediately available.

April 04, 2023, 11:55 AM

