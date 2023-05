Corporate Deal

Envision Healthcare Corp., a health care company backed by KKR & Co., together with its wholly owned subsidiaries, have voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas and have entered a restructuring support agreement with its key stakeholders. Nashville, Tennessee-based Envision was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis.

Health Care

May 15, 2023, 9:23 AM

