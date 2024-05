Corporate Deal

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and Maverick Ventures have agreed to sell a stake in BioCatch, a digital fraud detection platform, to Permira Growth Opportunities II, a fund advised by global private equity firm Permira, for an enterprise value of approximately $1.3 billion. London-based Permira was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Brian Mangino and Elizabeth More. Counsel information for BioCatch was not immediately available.

