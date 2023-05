Corporate Deal

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc. has acquired four beachfront hotel complexes from Royal Resorts. Financial terms were not disclosed. Orlando, Florida-based Holiday Inn is advised by a Greenberg Traurig team led by partners Pete J. Georgis, Jim Mace, Jose Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martinez and Mike Shalmy. Counsel information was not immediately available for Royal Resorts, which is headquartered in Cancun, Mexico.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 26, 2023, 12:12 PM

