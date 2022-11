Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Kelso & Co. have acquired digital marketing agency Definition 6 in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Kelso & Co. was advised by Gibson Dunn. Definition 6, which is based in Atlanta, was represented by a DLA Piper team.



November 16, 2022, 8:09 AM