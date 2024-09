Corporate Deal

Wealth and investment company Voya Financial has agreed to acquire OneAmerica Financial’s full service retirement plan business. The transaction, announced Sept. 11, is expected to close on Jan. 1, 2025. New York-based Voya was advised by Eversheds Sutherland. OneAmerica Financial, which is based in Indianapolis, was represented by a Sidley Austin team that included Chicago-based partners Mark Kaufman and Sean Keyvan.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2024, 8:27 AM