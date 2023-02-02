Corporate Deal

McGrath RentCorp, a business-to-business rental company, announced that it has acquired Vesta Modular, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, for $400 million in cash and sold Adler Tank Rentals to Ironclad Environmental Solutions for $265 million. The transactions closed on Feb 1. Livemore, California-based McGrath was advised by Morrison & Foerster. Ironclad Environmental Solutions, which is based in Baytown, Texas, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Business Services

February 02, 2023, 9:36 AM