Corporate Deal

Woodings Industrial Corp., together with its affiliated companies, have acquired machinery manufacturer Superior Machine Co. of South Carolina Inc. in a deal guided by Dentons. Financial terms were not disclosed. Mars, Pennsylvania-based Woodings Industrial was advised by Dentons. Counsel information for Superior Machine Co., based in Florence, South Carolina, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 11, 2023, 11:01 AM

