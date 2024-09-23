Corporate Deal

Blackstone Real Estate Partners has agreed to sell G6 Hospitality to OYO Hotels and Homes for $525 million in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The transaction, announced Sept. 20, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Blackstone Real Estate was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by New York-based partner Anthony King. Counsel information for OYO Hotels, which is based in India, was not immediately available.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 23, 2024, 11:31 AM