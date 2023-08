Corporate Deal

Head-up display maker Six15 Technologies Holding Corp. filed with the SEC on Aug. 10 for a $10 million initial public offering. The Henrietta, New York-based company was advised by Carmel, Milazzo & Feil partners Ross D. Carmel and Philip Magri. The underwriters, led by ThinkEquity, are represented by Blank Rome partners Patrick Egan, Hank Gracin and Leslie Marlow.

August 14, 2023, 11:04 AM

