Corporate Deal

Abatable, a carbon offsetting platform, has secured approximately $14 million in a capital funding round led by Azora Capital. New York-based Azora was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Jose Antonio Sanchez-Dafos, Stephen Ranere and Shing Lo. Counsel information for Abatable, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 19, 2023, 9:49 AM

nature of claim: /