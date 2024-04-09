Corporate Deal

Tradeweb Markets has agreed to acquire investment technology provider Institutional Cash Distributors from Parthenon Capital Partners for $785 million. The transaction, announced April 8, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Boston-based Parthenon Capital was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Shelly Hirschtritt, Payson Lyman and Jeff Seifman. Tradeweb Markets, which is based in New York, was advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. The Fried Frank team was led by partners Steven Epstein and Adam B. Cohen.

