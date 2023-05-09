Corporate Deal

Tempur Sealy International has agreed to acquire Mattress Firm Group, a mattress specialty retailer, in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $4 billion. The transaction, announced May 9, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Lexington, Kentucky-based Tempur was represented by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team led by partners Paul Shim and Kim Spoerri. Mattress Firm, which is based in Houston, was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partner Roxane Reardon.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 09, 2023, 4:42 PM

