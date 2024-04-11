Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Proprium Capital Partners announced that it has sold a 35 percent stake in Munich-based Motel One Group to One Hotels & Resorts for 1.25 billion euros ($1.33 billion) in a deal guided by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Hengeler Mueller. Stamford, Connecticut-based Proprium Capital was represented by a Freshfields Bruckhaus team led by partner Timo Elsner. One Hotels, which is based in Munsing, Germany, was advised by Hengeler Mueller.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 11, 2024, 11:59 AM

