Corporate Deal

Kroger has agreed to acquire supermarket chain Albertsons Companies Inc. for an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion, including the assumption of approximately $4.7 billion of net debt. The transaction, announced Oct. 14, is expected to close in early 2024. Cincinnati-based Kroger is advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. Albertsons, which is based in Boise, Idaho, is represented by Debevoise & Plimpton; Jenner & Block; and White & Case. The Debevoise & Plimpton team is led by antitrust partner Ted Hassi.