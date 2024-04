Corporate Deal

Permira Advisers has agreed to sell a stake in Universidad Europea, a Spain-based private university, to EQT Corp. The transaction, announced April 8, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based EQT was advised by Allen & Overy. Counsel information for Permira Advisers was not immediately available.

