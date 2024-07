Corporate Deal

Blackstone Group has agreed to sell Alinamin Pharmaceutical Co., a supplement maker, to MBK Partners for $2.2 billion. Blackstone was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Gregory Grogan, Makiko Harunari, Anthony King, Steven Klar and Etienne Renaudeau. Counsel information for MBK Partners was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

July 11, 2024, 6:37 PM