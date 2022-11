Corporate Deal

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. and QatarEnergy have agreed to jointly develop an $8.5 billion polymers facility in Orange, Texas. The Woodlands, Texas-based Chevron Phillips is counseled by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Kaam Sahely, Alan Alexander and Matt Falcone. Counsel information for QatarEnergy, which is based in Doha, Qatar, was not immediately available.

Energy

November 17, 2022, 9:49 AM