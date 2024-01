Corporate Deal

Private aviation terminal operator Signature Aviation has acquired aviation company Meridian. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Signature Aviation was advised by a Jones Day team that includes partners Demetra Karamanos and Andrew Levine. Counsel information for Meridian, which is based in Teterboro, New Jersey, was not immediately available.

January 03, 2024, 10:57 AM

