Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin represented Apex Waste Solutions, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, in connection with Apex’s acquisitions of Twin Enviro Services and certain assets of WM of Colorado. Financial terms were not disclosed. Parker, Colorado-based Apex Waste Solutions was advised by Sidley Austin partners Elazar Guttman, Tara Lancaster and Kristen Smith. Twin Enviro, which is based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was represented by Holland & Hart.

Business Services

July 10, 2024, 4:19 PM