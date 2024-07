Corporate Deal

Eurazeo, together with Montana has placed a 190 million euro ($206 million) investment in Groupe LT. Paris-based Eurazeo was advised by Hogan Lovells partners Ed Harris and Amelia Stawpert. Counsel information for Groupe LT, which is based in Wissous, France, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

July 05, 2024, 2:38 PM