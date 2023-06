Corporate Deal

F3 Platform Biologics Inc. filed with the SEC on June 20 for an initial public offering. The Atlanta-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Alston & Bird partner Matthew Mamak. The underwriters, led by the Benchmark Co., are represented by Sheppard Mullin partners Stephen Cohen and Richard Friedman.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 21, 2023, 9:53 AM

