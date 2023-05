Corporate Deal

PDS Limited and Authentic Brands Group have announced that it has signed a long-term strategic partnership for Ted Baker Design Group. Mumbai, India-based PDS was counseled by a Baker McKenzie team led by partner Ash Tiwari. Counsel information was not immediately available for New York-based Authentic Brands Group.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 03, 2023, 1:27 PM

