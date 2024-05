Corporate Deal

Tyfon Culture Holdings Limited, a Chinese art trading platform, is going public via SPAC merger with Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I. As a result of the merger, Tyfon will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $434 million. Tyfon, which is based in Suzhou, China, was represented by K&L Gates. The blank check company was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Joshua DuClos and Michael Heinz.

May 16, 2024, 12:00 PM

