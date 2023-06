Corporate Deal

Real estate investment trust Terra Property Trust Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation announced a merger agreement on Wednesday in a deal guided by Alston & Bird and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. New York-based Terra Property turned to Alston & Bird. Western Asset, based in Pasadena, California, was represented by a Skadden Arps team including partners David Goldschmidt, Thomas Greenberg, Joseph Penko and Sarah Rizzo.

Banking & Financial Services

June 29, 2023, 9:02 AM

nature of claim: /