Corporate Deal

Modulex Modular Buildings PLC is going public via SPAC merger with PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Modulex will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $723 million. The transaction was announced Dec. 8. London-based Modulex was represented by Rimon PC. PHP Ventures was advised by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough.

Construction & Engineering

December 09, 2022, 4:15 PM