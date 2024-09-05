Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Advent International and Cemex have agreed to sell technology consultancy NEORIS to product engineering company EPAM Systems in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Sept. 4, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Advent International and NEORIS were represented by DLA Piper; Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer; and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Todd Crider and Juan Naveira. NEORIS was also counseled by Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enríquez; Martinez, Quintero, Mendoza, Gonzales, Laguado, & De la Rosa; and Pérez-Llorca. EPAM Systems, based in Newtown, Pennsylvania, was advised by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. The Orrick Herrington team was led by corporate partners Matthew Gemello and Spencer Cohen.

